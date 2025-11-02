This major update includes improvements that enhance operability and customization.

First, with support for SteamInput, the previous PadConfig has been discontinued, and you can now use the controller settings from the Steam client as is. This means you can use your preferred controller without any complicated setup.

In addition, the speed indicator has been moved from the bottom of the screen so that you can check your speed while looking at the center of the screen. This eliminates the need to shift your gaze, making operation more comfortable while playing.

In addition, speed up and speed down buttons have been implemented and can now be assigned to the L1/R1 buttons. This allows you to adjust speed according to the situation, expanding your tactics.

This update enables a more intuitive and comfortable control experience and more strategic play.