New Achievements 🤩

Instead of creating the next day, I went back and reworked some aspects of the story. Mainly things that players often complained about.

TLDR: There are new achievements, you can now reject Fiona, it's easier to access certain scenes, bugfixes, abilities now have categories, and most of the changed scenes are displayed right after where the last update has left off, so you don't have to replay the entire game to find out what is new.

Now we come to the more lengthy explanation:

1 - I went back and adjusted the way abilities could be categorized. Besides the distinction of male and female abilities, the female abilities are now split into six categories. This is first explained in the training scene, where MC asks Tracy about how abilities work.

Her,e I should explain that you don't have to start a new playthrough to see those scenes. Not everybody will, and it would be confusing if, in the future, characters refer to something the player hasn't seen yet. In an effort to keep their' safe files from the end of the last update, I added a dream scene after your interaction with Cecilia, where the MC remembers things he was told about abilities. This dream only triggers in playthroughs that haven't seen the changed scenes yet. If you are curious what has changed, you don't have to go through the entire game from the beginning; you can simply load the last save and watch what's new.

But there is a reason why you might want to start a new playthrough.

2 - You can now reject Fiona.

People wanted this for a while. It's the only love interest that you couldn't reject. Now it's possible to be sceptical once she returns, which will allow you to reject her after the bowling scene. Fiona will still appear in the story, but no longer as much, and it's clear that the two of you are not together.

3 - It's easier to access a certain spicy scene involving Tracy

Up until now, this scene could only be viewed if you reject Tracy before talking things out with Fiona, then you tell her you are interested at night in the kitchen, and only then you get the option to have your first time with her at home instead of the gym shower. Now you get the option to sleep with Tracy at home, regardless of when you showed Tracy that you like her.

4 - It's easier to access Lucy's spicy solo scene

Up until now, you needed to reject Tracy in your playthrough if you wanted to see Lucy's solo scene. Now, you no longer have to do that. Simply choose to talk to Lucy alone after Tracy comes to your room on the day you went to the waterpark.

And then there are a couple of changes that don't need much explaining:

- Restoring the H button to its normal functionality in Ren'Py games

- Fixing an incontinuity error where the story showed you slept with Fiona, even if you didn't

- New Achievements