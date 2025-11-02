Fixed issues in multiplayer mode where non-host players might experience: skill cooldowns not displaying, casting channel progress not showing, super units being unusable, support system skill points not taking effect, items not working, etc.
Fixed issues in multiplayer mode such as settlement abnormalities and some enemy units becoming abnormally invisible
Update-251102
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update