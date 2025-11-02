 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20639646
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issues in multiplayer mode where non-host players might experience: skill cooldowns not displaying, casting channel progress not showing, super units being unusable, support system skill points not taking effect, items not working, etc.
Fixed issues in multiplayer mode such as settlement abnormalities and some enemy units becoming abnormally invisible

