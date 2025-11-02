- Boss Battles are now optional: you can play in Boss-less mode if you prefer
- All Bosses can now appear in any battle; higher-tier bosses are less likely in Easy mode and more likely in Hard mode
- If a Boss and Player tie, the player now wins
- Fixed behavior of the Lock Master relic
- Threshold d10 rarity adjusted from Uncommon to Rare
- Fixed a rare crash related to the in-battle timer
- Various minor polishments and general bug fixes
Thanks again to all playtesters for the incredible feedback and patience. You’re helping shape Dicey Bizniz into something truly special!
Changed files in this update