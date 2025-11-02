Patch Notes:

Stability and timing improvements to DOSBox configuration

Fixed a visual bug in a customs fort event

Reduced mouse sensitivity in windowed mode

Minor changes to spelling / formatting / translation

Reduced the default FPS limit from 75 Hz to 60 Hz for improved compatibility

Sound Issue Fix:

Some players experienced sound stuttering and other emulation related issues.

This is due to an external FPS limiter being enabled (e.g. via the NVIDIA App).

For better compatibility we recommend to turn off any external FPS limitation for Mittelland AD.