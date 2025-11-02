 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20639633 Edited 2 November 2025 – 14:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Stability and timing improvements to DOSBox configuration

  • Fixed a visual bug in a customs fort event

  • Reduced mouse sensitivity in windowed mode

  • Minor changes to spelling / formatting / translation

  • Reduced the default FPS limit from 75 Hz to 60 Hz for improved compatibility

Sound Issue Fix:

Some players experienced sound stuttering and other emulation related issues.

This is due to an external FPS limiter being enabled (e.g. via the NVIDIA App).

For better compatibility we recommend to turn off any external FPS limitation for Mittelland AD.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitGerman Depot 3890401
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3890402
