Patch Notes:
Stability and timing improvements to DOSBox configuration
Fixed a visual bug in a customs fort event
Reduced mouse sensitivity in windowed mode
Minor changes to spelling / formatting / translation
Reduced the default FPS limit from 75 Hz to 60 Hz for improved compatibility
Sound Issue Fix:
Some players experienced sound stuttering and other emulation related issues.
This is due to an external FPS limiter being enabled (e.g. via the NVIDIA App).
For better compatibility we recommend to turn off any external FPS limitation for Mittelland AD.
Changed files in this update