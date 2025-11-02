 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20639619
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

Just a quick fix for a bug related to the flashlight drone: dropping any gadget from the inventory was causing the flashlight drone to disappear (and needed to be equipped again).

Now it's fixed : )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2243111
