Hey, everyone!
Just a quick fix for a bug related to the flashlight drone: dropping any gadget from the inventory was causing the flashlight drone to disappear (and needed to be equipped again).
Now it's fixed : )
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hey, everyone!
Just a quick fix for a bug related to the flashlight drone: dropping any gadget from the inventory was causing the flashlight drone to disappear (and needed to be equipped again).
Now it's fixed : )
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update