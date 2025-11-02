Thanks for playing the playtest version!
This is our first time facing such a large number of players, and we've received some additional bug reports (our apologies for that).
There are a few issues we haven't been able to pinpoint yet. If you encounter any problems, try saving your game, returning to the main menu, and then continuing — that might help resolve them.
We’re working to fix these as soon as possible, and we hope they don’t significantly impact your experience with the demo!
