Thanks for playing the playtest version!



This is our first time facing such a large number of players, and we've received some additional bug reports (our apologies for that).

There are a few issues we haven't been able to pinpoint yet. If you encounter any problems, try saving your game, returning to the main menu, and then continuing — that might help resolve them.

We’re working to fix these as soon as possible, and we hope they don’t significantly impact your experience with the demo!