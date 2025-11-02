 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20639517 Edited 2 November 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Simplified Chinese localization (credits to °Know Team)

  • Added French localization

  • Added optional nudity filter

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2664911
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2664912
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2664913
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link