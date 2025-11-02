Hello Dreamers,

After the most challenging days since our launch, we're here with a critical announcement: "Strange Dream" has received a major update focused entirely on STABILITY.

We've heard every piece of feedback about crashes and fatal errors. This patch is our definitive answer to that most critical problem.

The Core of This Update:

[STABILITY IS EVERYTHING]: We have dedicated all our effort to fixing all known fatal crash bugs (especially underlying issues related to DX12 and third-party plugins). We can't claim the game is 100% perfect, but it is now stable enough for the vast majority of players to explore the dream world without interruption.

[QUALITY OF LIFE]: We have also reworked the early-game level order and added more guidance to address the "getting lost" issue.

To those who had a poor experience due to crashes, we offer our sincerest apologies. We invite you to give this reborn, far more stable dream another chance.

-- The Developer, GrassDW