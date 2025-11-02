New Content:
- Added a new note.
- Added new friend.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where turrets could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players could hear the weapon reload sound twice.
Thank you for your support!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New Content:
- Added a new note.
- Added new friend.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where turrets could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players could hear the weapon reload sound twice.
Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update