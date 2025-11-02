 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20639464 Edited 2 November 2025 – 12:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- Added a new note.

- Added new friend.

Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where turrets could get stuck.

- Fixed an issue where players could hear the weapon reload sound twice.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3724751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link