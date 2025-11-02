Hello explorers! 🌿

Today’s update is all about player experience and progression — making sure your journey in Tawa: Lost in Time feels meaningful and persistent as you grow stronger and explore the prehistoric world.



✅ New Feature: Save System Overhaul



You can now save your adventure and pick up exactly where you left off — with world state preserved!

This includes:



🌍 Last scene/location loaded



🐭 Your character stats and state



🍃 Objective & progression systems



🖼️ Save slot thumbnails (real in-game snapshot!)



📅 Timestamped save slots





Each save now generates a mini-screenshot so you can visually see your last location — a small detail that makes it feel alive.



🔄 Auto-Load Most Recent Save



When you return to the game, the most recent save can be automatically loaded — fast and seamless.



Prefer choosing manually? No worries — you can still load from a save menu.



🎨 New Save Menu UI



A new in-game Save Browser lets you manage your progress easily:



Slot preview images



Date & time shown



Load / Delete buttons



“Continue game” feature on the way





Minimal UI, clean, simple, and functional — evolving toward the game’s warm natural style.



💾 Steam Cloud Support (Coming Soon)



Right now saves are stored locally, but full Steam Cloud auto-sync is prepared and will activate when the game reaches its next milestone.



This means cross-device continuity, including Steam Deck. 🕹️🔥



🐾 Why this matters



Progress systems are core to Tawa: Lost in Time.

Saving and loading correctly unlocks the next phase of development:



🏕️ Persistent safe zones & shelters



🥝 Inventory, food storage, crafting



🐊 Creature behavior memory (hunting & danger awareness)



🪺 Return-to-nest narrative mechanics





Little Tawa’s survival story becomes yours.



🎯 Next Steps



Working next on:



Gamepad-friendly save UI



Steam Deck UI polish



Improved creature detection & stealth behavior



Environmental polish for island biomes



Cloud synchronization activation





And… a surprise companion update soon 👀✨



💬 Feedback welcome!



Thank you for the support and positive messages — I'm building this solo with love, and reading your comments truly fuels development.



If you'd like to help, wishlist & reviews make a massive difference ❤️



Stay curious, stay brave… and don’t let the shadows in the grass fool you.

See you on the islands! 🌴🕊️



— Drex 🐭