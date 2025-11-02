Hello explorers! 🌿
Today’s update is all about player experience and progression — making sure your journey in Tawa: Lost in Time feels meaningful and persistent as you grow stronger and explore the prehistoric world.
✅ New Feature: Save System Overhaul
You can now save your adventure and pick up exactly where you left off — with world state preserved!
This includes:
🌍 Last scene/location loaded
🐭 Your character stats and state
🍃 Objective & progression systems
🖼️ Save slot thumbnails (real in-game snapshot!)
📅 Timestamped save slots
Each save now generates a mini-screenshot so you can visually see your last location — a small detail that makes it feel alive.
🔄 Auto-Load Most Recent Save
When you return to the game, the most recent save can be automatically loaded — fast and seamless.
Prefer choosing manually? No worries — you can still load from a save menu.
🎨 New Save Menu UI
A new in-game Save Browser lets you manage your progress easily:
Slot preview images
Date & time shown
Load / Delete buttons
“Continue game” feature on the way
Minimal UI, clean, simple, and functional — evolving toward the game’s warm natural style.
💾 Steam Cloud Support (Coming Soon)
Right now saves are stored locally, but full Steam Cloud auto-sync is prepared and will activate when the game reaches its next milestone.
This means cross-device continuity, including Steam Deck. 🕹️🔥
🐾 Why this matters
Progress systems are core to Tawa: Lost in Time.
Saving and loading correctly unlocks the next phase of development:
🏕️ Persistent safe zones & shelters
🥝 Inventory, food storage, crafting
🐊 Creature behavior memory (hunting & danger awareness)
🪺 Return-to-nest narrative mechanics
Little Tawa’s survival story becomes yours.
🎯 Next Steps
Working next on:
Gamepad-friendly save UI
Steam Deck UI polish
Improved creature detection & stealth behavior
Environmental polish for island biomes
Cloud synchronization activation
And… a surprise companion update soon 👀✨
💬 Feedback welcome!
Thank you for the support and positive messages — I'm building this solo with love, and reading your comments truly fuels development.
If you'd like to help, wishlist & reviews make a massive difference ❤️
Stay curious, stay brave… and don’t let the shadows in the grass fool you.
See you on the islands! 🌴🕊️
— Drex 🐭
🐭 Devlog — Smarter Saves, Better Survival!
