2 November 2025 Build 20639460
Hello explorers! 🌿
Today’s update is all about player experience and progression — making sure your journey in Tawa: Lost in Time feels meaningful and persistent as you grow stronger and explore the prehistoric world.

✅ New Feature: Save System Overhaul

You can now save your adventure and pick up exactly where you left off — with world state preserved!
This includes:

🌍 Last scene/location loaded

🐭 Your character stats and state

🍃 Objective & progression systems

🖼️ Save slot thumbnails (real in-game snapshot!)

📅 Timestamped save slots


Each save now generates a mini-screenshot so you can visually see your last location — a small detail that makes it feel alive.

🔄 Auto-Load Most Recent Save

When you return to the game, the most recent save can be automatically loaded — fast and seamless.

Prefer choosing manually? No worries — you can still load from a save menu.

🎨 New Save Menu UI

A new in-game Save Browser lets you manage your progress easily:

Slot preview images

Date & time shown

Load / Delete buttons

“Continue game” feature on the way


Minimal UI, clean, simple, and functional — evolving toward the game’s warm natural style.

💾 Steam Cloud Support (Coming Soon)

Right now saves are stored locally, but full Steam Cloud auto-sync is prepared and will activate when the game reaches its next milestone.

This means cross-device continuity, including Steam Deck. 🕹️🔥

🐾 Why this matters

Progress systems are core to Tawa: Lost in Time.
Saving and loading correctly unlocks the next phase of development:

🏕️ Persistent safe zones & shelters

🥝 Inventory, food storage, crafting

🐊 Creature behavior memory (hunting & danger awareness)

🪺 Return-to-nest narrative mechanics


Little Tawa’s survival story becomes yours.

🎯 Next Steps

Working next on:

Gamepad-friendly save UI

Steam Deck UI polish

Improved creature detection & stealth behavior

Environmental polish for island biomes

Cloud synchronization activation


And… a surprise companion update soon 👀✨

💬 Feedback welcome!

Thank you for the support and positive messages — I'm building this solo with love, and reading your comments truly fuels development.

If you'd like to help, wishlist & reviews make a massive difference ❤️

Stay curious, stay brave… and don’t let the shadows in the grass fool you.
See you on the islands! 🌴🕊️

— Drex 🐭

