Sorry for the delay — I’ve been hard at work on the re-release of my Bad Ass Babes movie, which I’m really excited to share with you now that its released. If you enjoy supporting indie devs and filmmakers, I’d love for you to check it out !Now, onto the game update 👇🎮 Patch Notes / Update Summary:Fixed an issue where some players were unable to use unlocked characters during certain parts of the game.Adjusted the fake trophy system to improve consistency — if you still run into any odd behaviour, please let me know.Resolved a bug with Joltz (Asian FPS enemy) where her attacks weren’t properly hitting the player.Added a few cosmetic tweaks and visual polish across the board.As always, thank you for your patience and ongoing support — every bit of feedback helps make the game better.