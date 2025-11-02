Now, onto the game update 👇
🎮 Patch Notes / Update Summary:
Fixed an issue where some players were unable to use unlocked characters during certain parts of the game.
Adjusted the fake trophy system to improve consistency — if you still run into any odd behaviour, please let me know.
Resolved a bug with Joltz (Asian FPS enemy) where her attacks weren’t properly hitting the player.
Added a few cosmetic tweaks and visual polish across the board.
As always, thank you for your patience and ongoing support — every bit of feedback helps make the game better.
Changed files in this update