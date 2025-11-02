Hi all!

As some of you know, our series has a great modding workshop, and many aspects of the games can be edited. Over the years, we’ve tried to maintain backward compatibility — and I’m proud to say we’ve mostly achieved that goal!

However, as with any software development, we didn’t get everything right, and some of the more complex mods stopped working or had issues.

No more! Thanks to the hard work of Risewild, we’ve patched all incompatibilities and just released a major Backward Compatibility Pack. All our games will now work with previously created mods (over 100 and counting!).

Take care,

Les