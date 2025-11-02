 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20639395
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

- Events: Fixed a bug where game event notifications (pings) did not show at all.

- Fleets: Fixed a bug where fleets didn't stack correctly after opening galaxy map for the first time.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2231271
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2231273
  • Loading history…
