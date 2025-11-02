Orcs and Humans!
The new November Ranked Season has begun, bringing a fresh challenge and significant updates. Sharpen your blades and your wits-this season will test your true strategic mettle.
To ensure a fair and competitive environment, the "Reforged" game mod will be the obligatory mode for all ranked matches this season.
Alongside the new season, we're deploying a major balance patch. Here are the key changes:
Balance & Gameplay Updates:
Hero Defense Scaling Removed: Heroes will no longer gain bonus defense as they level up. This change emphasizes tactical positioning and smart engagements over raw stat stacking.
Hero Stat Rebalance: To accommodate the above change, all core hero stats (Health, Damage, etc.) have been carefully recalibrated across the board.
AI Difficulty Tuning:
Easy AI: Has been made less aggressive and more predictable, offering a smoother experience for new commanders.
Hard AI: Is now more cunning than ever! It can now purchase and actively use hero items, making it a formidable practice opponent.
Visual & Content Improvements:
Lich Model Update: Our soul-harvesting spellcaster now commands respect with a brand new, flowing cape. Fear has a new fashion.
Miscellaneous Fixes: Addressed various bugs, polished UI elements, and implemented several visual improvements for a sharper battlefield experience.
The arena is set. Will you climb the ranks and etch your name into the annals of legend?
Good luck, and fight with honor!
— Orc Group
