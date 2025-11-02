Orcs and Humans!

The new November Ranked Season has begun, bringing a fresh challenge and significant updates. Sharpen your blades and your wits-this season will test your true strategic mettle.

To ensure a fair and competitive environment, the "Reforged" game mod will be the obligatory mode for all ranked matches this season.

Alongside the new season, we're deploying a major balance patch. Here are the key changes:

Balance & Gameplay Updates:

Hero Defense Scaling Removed: Heroes will no longer gain bonus defense as they level up. This change emphasizes tactical positioning and smart engagements over raw stat stacking.

Hero Stat Rebalance: To accommodate the above change, all core hero stats (Health, Damage, etc.) have been carefully recalibrated across the board.

AI Difficulty Tuning: Easy AI: Has been made less aggressive and more predictable, offering a smoother experience for new commanders. Hard AI: Is now more cunning than ever! It can now purchase and actively use hero items, making it a formidable practice opponent.



Visual & Content Improvements:

Lich Model Update: Our soul-harvesting spellcaster now commands respect with a brand new, flowing cape. Fear has a new fashion.

Miscellaneous Fixes: Addressed various bugs, polished UI elements, and implemented several visual improvements for a sharper battlefield experience.

The arena is set. Will you climb the ranks and etch your name into the annals of legend?

Good luck, and fight with honor!

— Orc Group