2 November 2025 Build 20639312
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 9.5.7

1 Added 6 new achievements

2 Added 2 new quests

3 Adjusted quest flow

4 Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash

5 Fixed a bug that caused errors with the bow and arrow

Changed files in this update

