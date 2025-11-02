Alpha Net 9.5.7
1 Added 6 new achievements
2 Added 2 new quests
3 Adjusted quest flow
4 Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash
5 Fixed a bug that caused errors with the bow and arrow
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Alpha Net 9.5.7
1 Added 6 new achievements
2 Added 2 new quests
3 Adjusted quest flow
4 Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash
5 Fixed a bug that caused errors with the bow and arrow
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update