2 November 2025 Build 20639250 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3 Save slots

  • New Game

  • Load Game

Minor fixes

  • Levitation VFX missing bug fixed

  • Performance improvements across the board

  • Spin Attack now has momentum when you are moving!

  • New Original sound track for demo

