 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20639221 Edited 2 November 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This should be the last update needed, and uses the latest version of Ren'Py

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Windows Depot 1916661
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Linux Depot 1916662
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Mac Depot 1916663
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link