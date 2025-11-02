Final update
Update notes via Steam Community
This should be the last update needed, and uses the latest version of Ren'Py
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Windows Depot 1916661
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Linux Depot 1916662
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Mac Depot 1916663
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update