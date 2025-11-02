This patch fixes some issues with the companion preservation system. One of the errors caused the preserved companion equipment / cards to be saved after recruiting that companion and modifying them. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to fix and didn't want to wipe already saved companions, so there may be issues with them. It is advised that you start a new run and not recruit the companions that you had preserved and already had re-recruited before the patch.



- Fixed an error where preserved companion's perk was not saved correctly in certain cases.

- Fixed an error where state of preserved companions were being saved and default equipment / deck being overriden

- Fixed an error where it was possible to recruit the same preserved companion multiple times in a run in certain cases.

- Fixed a bug where re-opening recruit window applied stats and equipment attributes cumulatively.

- Fixed a bug where current XP value didn't reset after preserving companions.

- Companions with the same name now override already preserved companions.

- Companions now keep their new perk when being preserved after Behaviour Adjustment Pill item has been applied.