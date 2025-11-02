🕯️ The Riese Project – Prologue
Language Update: German
In Riese, every echo has its own accent.
Today, a new one joins the silence — German.
It’s another voice in the same corridors,
another way to hear a story that refuses to be forgotten.
This update isn’t just new words.
It brings refinements that make sound, motion, and atmosphere flow more seamlessly — both in VR and on screen.
Riese breathes deeper now. Runs smoother. Speaks louder.
🔧 What’s New:
– Full German localization (UI, subtitles, dialogues)
– Improved stability and performance
– Further VR refinements
🌍 What’s Next?
The localization system keeps growing — and you decide where it goes next.
Leave a review, share your voice.
Your words will shape where the echo of Riese travels next.
Play. Listen. Answer the echo.
Changed files in this update