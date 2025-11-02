 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20639139 Edited 2 November 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🕯️ The Riese Project – Prologue

Language Update: German

In Riese, every echo has its own accent.
Today, a new one joins the silence — German.

It’s another voice in the same corridors,
another way to hear a story that refuses to be forgotten.

This update isn’t just new words.
It brings refinements that make sound, motion, and atmosphere flow more seamlessly — both in VR and on screen.
Riese breathes deeper now. Runs smoother. Speaks louder.

🔧 What’s New:
– Full German localization (UI, subtitles, dialogues)
– Improved stability and performance
– Further VR refinements

🌍 What’s Next?
The localization system keeps growing — and you decide where it goes next.
Leave a review, share your voice.
Your words will shape where the echo of Riese travels next.

Play. Listen. Answer the echo.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2142401
  • Loading history…
