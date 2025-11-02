🕯️ The Riese Project – Prologue

Language Update: German

In Riese, every echo has its own accent.

Today, a new one joins the silence — German.

It’s another voice in the same corridors,

another way to hear a story that refuses to be forgotten.

This update isn’t just new words.

It brings refinements that make sound, motion, and atmosphere flow more seamlessly — both in VR and on screen.

Riese breathes deeper now. Runs smoother. Speaks louder.

🔧 What’s New:

– Full German localization (UI, subtitles, dialogues)

– Improved stability and performance

– Further VR refinements

🌍 What’s Next?

The localization system keeps growing — and you decide where it goes next.

Leave a review, share your voice.

Your words will shape where the echo of Riese travels next.

Play. Listen. Answer the echo.