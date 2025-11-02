 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638998 Edited 2 November 2025 – 10:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added an (unbound by default) keybind to toggle build mode


Improvements
  • Shorten some keyboard key names to make the controls hint less wide
  • Made homebodies much less likely to visit other lots
  • Made it much less likely for visitors to check on babies


Fixes
  • Fixed very high likelihood of items breaking or getting dirty
  • Fixed having to cook a ham and cheese sandwich
  • Fixed counters getting dirty while puzzling or using a coloring book on them
  • Fixed objects being able to break while cleaning them

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 1651492
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot 1651493
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot 1651494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link