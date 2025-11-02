- Added an (unbound by default) keybind to toggle build mode
Improvements
- Shorten some keyboard key names to make the controls hint less wide
- Made homebodies much less likely to visit other lots
- Made it much less likely for visitors to check on babies
Fixes
- Fixed very high likelihood of items breaking or getting dirty
- Fixed having to cook a ham and cheese sandwich
- Fixed counters getting dirty while puzzling or using a coloring book on them
- Fixed objects being able to break while cleaning them
Changed files in this update