 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638959 Edited 2 November 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Project Zomboid now works with SaveSync. Play even when the host is offline, and keep your progress synced between PCs. No dedicated servers? No problem. SaveSync has you covered.

Guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3598031202

Changed files in this update

Depot 3832011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link