When i was adding a non-unique story-related item, it felt kind of strange for it to have no use outside the story. The item felt forced and out of place. Since it was a food themed item, i decided to add the planned food system into the game. And because i dislike the idea of right-click use items (or overloading right-click functionalities), i made it so you get a dialog at any campfire and can only eat foods there. A typical food buff is basically like wearing an extra piece of equipment for about 8 minutes.

To reduce food waste, buffs can now be saved to the save file. This also enables other buffs, like potion poison and a new story buff, to be preserved when exiting and restarting the game.

Many works have been done on npc, story, dialog, and world maps. It feels like playtesting the main game build is only a few patches away.

Fixes & Improvements