When i was adding a non-unique story-related item, it felt kind of strange for it to have no use outside the story. The item felt forced and out of place. Since it was a food themed item, i decided to add the planned food system into the game. And because i dislike the idea of right-click use items (or overloading right-click functionalities), i made it so you get a dialog at any campfire and can only eat foods there. A typical food buff is basically like wearing an extra piece of equipment for about 8 minutes.
To reduce food waste, buffs can now be saved to the save file. This also enables other buffs, like potion poison and a new story buff, to be preserved when exiting and restarting the game.
Many works have been done on npc, story, dialog, and world maps. It feels like playtesting the main game build is only a few patches away.
Fixes & Improvements
migrated to a new pathing backend. movements are snappier and path finding performance is improved (not that it was a problem)
implemented a better way to update the pathing graph when loading new maps. updates are now properly queued and no internal errors will be thrown
deferred map instantiation across frames
updated how npc are presented. with the new animated sprite, they can move around and play animation clips during dialog in a scripted manner
shops can now have multiple “entrance” interactables. the same shop can be opened by an npc shopkeeper dialog or props around them
added food items and eating at campfires
allowed buffs to be saved to and load from the save file
fixed bare hand damage, balance, and crit chance miscalculation
