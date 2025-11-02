 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20638795 Edited 2 November 2025 – 09:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemy balancing :

1. Made waves more difficult from the start. Some of you said the starting point was too easy. It now scales way more the further you go.

2. Enemies are faster. Spawn rate increased.

3. Reduced the amount of rubbish enemies to a maximum of 3 per wave.

4. Increases chances of ore difficult words to appear by 10%

Mud shop item balancing:

1. Increase the starting slow from 7%*level to 8%*level

Shop appearance balancing:

1. Increased the starting change from 27% to 33% + any level up increases.

2. If a shop did not appear for 4 days it will appear no matter the chance.

Achievements update:

1.Updated the top 1 leaderboard achievement to be top 100.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3178911
