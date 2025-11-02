 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638675 Edited 2 November 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Baristas!

We have a new patch for you live, which fixes the old achievements not syncing into Steam's backend. If you had this issue, you can reopen the game to sync your achievements on Steam.

Thank you for being patient <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3521411
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3521412
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3521413
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link