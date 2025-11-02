I would like to apologize for the delay of this update, i recently had a child and things have been pretty hectic.



After carefully going through all feedback, bug reports and reviews i tried my best to bring you what ever you asked for without compromising the game's vision and integrity.

The zombie enemies from the initial version are back.

The zombies have had their AI reworked.

Dismemberment system has been added for the Zombie enemies. You can now shoot off all their limbs

Zombie behavior changes depending on what and how many limbs they have left.

Finisher move has been added to Ophelia for zombie enemies when they are crawling. Take advantage of this to conserve your bullets.

Ophelia can now backstep by pressing Space. Very useful when fighting with the box cutter.

Tormentor QTE issue has been fixed.

Tormentor encounter frequency has been decreased greatly.

Performance improvements for the Epic graphical settings.

All known and reported bugs up to this point has been fixed.

I want to thank everyone personally that took the time to play Final Fall, and a special thank you to those that went a step further and provided their invaluable feedback that helped make the game better for old and new players.

A little heads up for the next update, and this is going to change things quite a bit.

I understand the QTE sequence when fighting the Tormentors is not your favorite thing, it's not mine either, the idea was to somehow have an internal struggle with Ophelia's thoughts during those battles and fighting regularly was out of the question.

So to mitigate this issue on the next update players will be given an option between the QTE version (default) or a brand new voice recognition system that will allow you to resist and fight back on those encounters that represent Ophelia's inner struggle.

You will be able to use your microphone and speak the actual words that will keep the inner darkness at bay. This system will also be expanded and implemented in other aspects of the game such as puzzles and more and will be a toggle feature for those that prefer it over the QTE.

I hope you are happy with the changes, and as always feel free to contact me for any issues, questions, or requests.