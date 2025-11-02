Fixes
- Fix resolution change not working in some cases in the Display options.
- Various translations fixes, especially on keyboard keys names.
- Other minor fixes.
Changes
- Add more lifetime to some programmable Drones, especially the one in Room 8.3.
- Add choice to skip tutorial in chapter 2, with 1 achievement for each choice (both can be unlocked if chapter 2 is played multiple times).
Have fun!
