 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638461 Edited 2 November 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Fix resolution change not working in some cases in the Display options.
- Various translations fixes, especially on keyboard keys names.
- Other minor fixes.

Changes
- Add more lifetime to some programmable Drones, especially the one in Room 8.3.
- Add choice to skip tutorial in chapter 2, with 1 achievement for each choice (both can be unlocked if chapter 2 is played multiple times).

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1385341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link