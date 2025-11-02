v0.1.3
- Controller support is here!
- Added a few gameplay options:
- Enable/disable One-Button-Grab. By default, grabbing enemies and grabbing objects are two different inputs. When enabled, this moves both actions to the same button, but grabbing objects then requires a modifier key to use (Up)
- Enable/disable Keep Facing (Controller). When disabled, the player will face the direction they are moving when not using the right stick to aim.
- Controller aim distance. Adjusts the range for the targeting reticule when using a controller.
- Some keys have changed bindings and the keybinds menu has been adjusted.
- Changed the settings menu when accessed from the main menu to be the same as the in-game version.
- Scanning now locks on to your target
- When scanning, enemies now have priority over everything else
- Patched up some walls that didn't have collision in missions 1 and 2
- Fully charging the charge punch is now faster.
- Fixed blocking shields (like the various Kel'raver shields) being scannable and causing a crash when successfully scanned.
- Fixed throwing an enemy and touching spikes/falling into a pit causing the player to lose their weapon
- Fixed unexpected behavior when the player body falls into a pit/spikes when in spirit mode.
- Added a text box in the tutorial for grabbing large enemies.
- Added a text box in the tutorial that mentions double jump refresh when grappling.
- Added the VR Playground, a small area for getting used to the controls.
- An entrance to the VR Playground is now at the end of the tutorial.
- M1: Level geometry changes to make the lockwheel puzzle more obvious
- M2: Cleared out some objects near the first Red-bomb + crystal to make the bomb more obvious
- M2: Added a red line from the first red crystal to the door
- M2: Fixed an issue at the giant elevator that caused the player to be unable to return through the red section.
- M3: Changed the layout of the first vanishing platform section
- M3: Raised the wall at the end to prevent jumping out of bounds
- Other minor fixes.
v01.3, Controller support!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4114931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update