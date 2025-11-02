 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20638434 Edited 2 November 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
v0.1.3
- Controller support is here!
- Added a few gameplay options:
- Enable/disable One-Button-Grab. By default, grabbing enemies and grabbing objects are two different inputs. When enabled, this moves both actions to the same button, but grabbing objects then requires a modifier key to use (Up)
- Enable/disable Keep Facing (Controller). When disabled, the player will face the direction they are moving when not using the right stick to aim.
- Controller aim distance. Adjusts the range for the targeting reticule when using a controller.
- Some keys have changed bindings and the keybinds menu has been adjusted.
- Changed the settings menu when accessed from the main menu to be the same as the in-game version.
- Scanning now locks on to your target
- When scanning, enemies now have priority over everything else
- Patched up some walls that didn't have collision in missions 1 and 2
- Fully charging the charge punch is now faster.
- Fixed blocking shields (like the various Kel'raver shields) being scannable and causing a crash when successfully scanned.
- Fixed throwing an enemy and touching spikes/falling into a pit causing the player to lose their weapon
- Fixed unexpected behavior when the player body falls into a pit/spikes when in spirit mode.
- Added a text box in the tutorial for grabbing large enemies.
- Added a text box in the tutorial that mentions double jump refresh when grappling.
- Added the VR Playground, a small area for getting used to the controls.
- An entrance to the VR Playground is now at the end of the tutorial.
- M1: Level geometry changes to make the lockwheel puzzle more obvious
- M2: Cleared out some objects near the first Red-bomb + crystal to make the bomb more obvious
- M2: Added a red line from the first red crystal to the door
- M2: Fixed an issue at the giant elevator that caused the player to be unable to return through the red section.
- M3: Changed the layout of the first vanishing platform section
- M3: Raised the wall at the end to prevent jumping out of bounds
- Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

