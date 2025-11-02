v0.1.3

- Controller support is here!

- Added a few gameplay options:

- Enable/disable One-Button-Grab. By default, grabbing enemies and grabbing objects are two different inputs. When enabled, this moves both actions to the same button, but grabbing objects then requires a modifier key to use (Up)

- Enable/disable Keep Facing (Controller). When disabled, the player will face the direction they are moving when not using the right stick to aim.

- Controller aim distance. Adjusts the range for the targeting reticule when using a controller.

- Some keys have changed bindings and the keybinds menu has been adjusted.

- Changed the settings menu when accessed from the main menu to be the same as the in-game version.

- Scanning now locks on to your target

- When scanning, enemies now have priority over everything else

- Patched up some walls that didn't have collision in missions 1 and 2

- Fully charging the charge punch is now faster.

- Fixed blocking shields (like the various Kel'raver shields) being scannable and causing a crash when successfully scanned.

- Fixed throwing an enemy and touching spikes/falling into a pit causing the player to lose their weapon

- Fixed unexpected behavior when the player body falls into a pit/spikes when in spirit mode.

- Added a text box in the tutorial for grabbing large enemies.

- Added a text box in the tutorial that mentions double jump refresh when grappling.

- Added the VR Playground, a small area for getting used to the controls.

- An entrance to the VR Playground is now at the end of the tutorial.

- M1: Level geometry changes to make the lockwheel puzzle more obvious

- M2: Cleared out some objects near the first Red-bomb + crystal to make the bomb more obvious

- M2: Added a red line from the first red crystal to the door

- M2: Fixed an issue at the giant elevator that caused the player to be unable to return through the red section.

- M3: Changed the layout of the first vanishing platform section

- M3: Raised the wall at the end to prevent jumping out of bounds

- Other minor fixes.