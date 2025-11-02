- Gameplay: Added size 0 propeller aircraft for cargo and maintenance services. Propeller aircraft have slightly slower landing speed and lower taxi speed compared to other size 0 aircraft. However, they are considered environmentally friendly so their carbon cost is waived.
- Gameplay: Added six airlines for the new size 0 propeller aircraft (one for each continent).
- Gameplay: Added the “Allow propeller aircraft” policy. Unlike other policies this policy is activated by default in new games. For old save games it will initially be deactivated.
- Graphics: The style of trees and grass was changed when playing on the Africa continent.
Update Notes for 2 Nov 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3197061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update