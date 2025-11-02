 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20638420 Edited 2 November 2025 – 08:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Added size 0 propeller aircraft for cargo and maintenance services. Propeller aircraft have slightly slower landing speed and lower taxi speed compared to other size 0 aircraft. However, they are considered environmentally friendly so their carbon cost is waived.
  • Gameplay: Added six airlines for the new size 0 propeller aircraft (one for each continent).
  • Gameplay: Added the “Allow propeller aircraft” policy. Unlike other policies this policy is activated by default in new games. For old save games it will initially be deactivated.
  • Graphics: The style of trees and grass was changed when playing on the Africa continent.

