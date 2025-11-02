Hi everyone!

Huge thanks for all your feedback since yesterday’s release ❤️

Here’s the first update to address issues reported by the very first tavern keepers:

Fixes

Fish no longer all turn into roach.

Improved furniture colliders for more precise placement.

Round tables can no longer be placed too close to walls (stools won’t clip into walls anymore).

NPCs no longer get stuck around tables due to chairs.

Several English and German translations corrected.

Weaver stand name and description fixed in the skill tree.

Chair preview no longer remains visible after removing a table while holding a chair.

Merchant’s iron stock increased.

Kitchen assistant quest no longer asks for chopped carrots.

Dishwashing sound is now 3D and reduced in volume.

Round table blueprint is no longer available before you unlock it.

“Game Paused” is now shown on the end-of-day summary screen.

Wool, thread, shirts, pants, and fish now save correctly.

Wishlist mentions removed in the Early Access version.

Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues!

This first week will focus on stabilization and quality-of-life improvements. Keep the feedback coming.

Florian

Aspic Games