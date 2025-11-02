 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20638408
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Huge thanks for all your feedback since yesterday’s release ❤️
Here’s the first update to address issues reported by the very first tavern keepers:

Fixes

  • Fish no longer all turn into roach.

  • Improved furniture colliders for more precise placement.

  • Round tables can no longer be placed too close to walls (stools won’t clip into walls anymore).

  • NPCs no longer get stuck around tables due to chairs.

  • Several English and German translations corrected.

  • Weaver stand name and description fixed in the skill tree.

  • Chair preview no longer remains visible after removing a table while holding a chair.

  • Merchant’s iron stock increased.

  • Kitchen assistant quest no longer asks for chopped carrots.

  • Dishwashing sound is now 3D and reduced in volume.

  • Round table blueprint is no longer available before you unlock it.

  • “Game Paused” is now shown on the end-of-day summary screen.

  • Wool, thread, shirts, pants, and fish now save correctly.

  • Wishlist mentions removed in the Early Access version.

Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues!
This first week will focus on stabilization and quality-of-life improvements. Keep the feedback coming.

Florian
Aspic Games

