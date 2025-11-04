Added: Threesum animation has been added.
The threesum feature becomes available once Tattoo is upgraded.
Threesum provides a 400% bonus to Heart generation.
There are no dedicated hotkeys or skill slots for this feature —
simply call two men to the same time, and the threesum mode will activate automatically.
Note that the current ejaculation gauge will reset when entering threesum mode.
By using this technique strategically, you can significantly extend total intersourse time.
Added: Added a toggle option to turn upgrade on or off.
Changed: Reduced the delay time after screen transitions before active skills can be used.
Fixed: Adjusted the size of male character hats.
Fixed: Fixed an issue where incorrect textures were applied to male hairstyles.
Changed files in this update