2 November 2025 Build 20638339 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you for your continued feedback for the game. We have just pushed a new update live on the opt-in beta branch, which was discussed in detail in our last update post here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1598780/view/771930569635267646

As a reminder, you can access the beta branch with password "wantacracker" (be sure to remove quotes). This will give you access to the current balancing-in-progress version.

Remember - this current patch is a WIP! Changes present in this version are not final.

Here is the changelog for this update:

  • Further small tweaks to balancing

  • Additional fixes for possible soft-locks

  • Fixes for edge-case soft-lock conditions

  • Additional graphical fixes

The main branch should have an update soon based on this build. Thank you again for your continued support!

Once again, please be sure to leave feedback (either in comments here or on the forums) with feedback on this update. As stated prior, our goal is to provide a definitive middleground to address valid critique without overcorrecting and removing difficulty altogether. This version takes into consideration prior feedback from our last opt-in version and also fixes some additional bugs in regards to soft-locks.

You can also join the developer's discord here for quicker feedback and question submissions: https://discord.gg/TzKH63a4

