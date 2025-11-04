Hello, friends!
It seems we’ve finally found and fixed the old infinite loading bug that some players encountered when launching Ash of Gods: Redemption.
Thank you to everyone who reported the issue and helped us track it down!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello, friends!
It seems we’ve finally found and fixed the old infinite loading bug that some players encountered when launching Ash of Gods: Redemption.
Thank you to everyone who reported the issue and helped us track it down!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update