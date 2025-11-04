 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20638209 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!

It seems we’ve finally found and fixed the old infinite loading bug that some players encountered when launching Ash of Gods: Redemption.

Thank you to everyone who reported the issue and helped us track it down!

Changed files in this update

Windows Ash of Gods: Redemption Content Depot 691691
