🏁 What’s New:
Lobby Creation: Host your own game lobby in seconds.
Quick Join: Jump straight into the action with a join code — no waiting around!
Global Lobby List: Browse active lobbies and connect with racers worldwide.
Real-time Matchmaking: Find and play with global players instantly.
Grab your ride, start your engine, and show everyone what you’ve got! 💪
Multiplayer is just the beginning — more updates and features are on the way soon. 🚗💨
See you on the track,
– The PixelTorque Team
Changed files in this update