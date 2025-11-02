 Skip to content
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20638183 Edited 2 November 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏁 What’s New:

  • Lobby Creation: Host your own game lobby in seconds.

  • Quick Join: Jump straight into the action with a join code — no waiting around!

  • Global Lobby List: Browse active lobbies and connect with racers worldwide.

  • Real-time Matchmaking: Find and play with global players instantly.

Grab your ride, start your engine, and show everyone what you’ve got! 💪
Multiplayer is just the beginning — more updates and features are on the way soon. 🚗💨

See you on the track,
– The PixelTorque Team

