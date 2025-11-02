small update that fixes a few things
added preview when selecting card borders in card glossary tab
fixed some issues with selecting card borders
you can no longer purchase card borders if you own them
redesigned elf archer
decreased troop hitbox size
"revive & skip" button is now just "revive", which takes you back to the previous floor
this also fixes crash from trying to revive & skip on final boss
troops can now jump over towers and buildings on their team to avoid getting stuck
minor balance changes
Changed files in this update