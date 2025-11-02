 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638134 Edited 2 November 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

small update that fixes a few things

  • added preview when selecting card borders in card glossary tab

  • fixed some issues with selecting card borders

  • you can no longer purchase card borders if you own them

  • redesigned elf archer

  • decreased troop hitbox size

  • "revive & skip" button is now just "revive", which takes you back to the previous floor

    • this also fixes crash from trying to revive & skip on final boss

  • troops can now jump over towers and buildings on their team to avoid getting stuck

  • minor balance changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3730601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link