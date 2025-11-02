small update that fixes a few things

added preview when selecting card borders in card glossary tab

fixed some issues with selecting card borders

you can no longer purchase card borders if you own them

redesigned elf archer

decreased troop hitbox size

"revive & skip" button is now just "revive", which takes you back to the previous floor this also fixes crash from trying to revive & skip on final boss

troops can now jump over towers and buildings on their team to avoid getting stuck