Stages 2, 7, and 12 have slightly reduced the stage map loop and shortened the stages.
The difficulty of the mid-stage fortress in Stage 2 has been slightly lowered.
Fixed a bug where some of the stage boss's fortress turrets in Stage 3 were overlapping.
Fixed a bug where part of the Stage 12 map was not displaying.
Fixed a bug where the background in Stage 13 was not displaying correctly.
Slightly adjusted the movement of the stage boss in Stage 5.
It's mostly meaningless, but for just a split second right after the stage starts,
the player character is now invincible.
Ver.1.3.0 Multiple bug fixes and adjustments
