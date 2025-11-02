Stages 2, 7, and 12 have slightly reduced the stage map loop and shortened the stages.



The difficulty of the mid-stage fortress in Stage 2 has been slightly lowered.



Fixed a bug where some of the stage boss's fortress turrets in Stage 3 were overlapping.



Fixed a bug where part of the Stage 12 map was not displaying.



Fixed a bug where the background in Stage 13 was not displaying correctly.



Slightly adjusted the movement of the stage boss in Stage 5.



It's mostly meaningless, but for just a split second right after the stage starts,

the player character is now invincible.