 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20638122 Edited 2 November 2025 – 07:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Stages 2, 7, and 12 have slightly reduced the stage map loop and shortened the stages.

The difficulty of the mid-stage fortress in Stage 2 has been slightly lowered.

Fixed a bug where some of the stage boss's fortress turrets in Stage 3 were overlapping.

Fixed a bug where part of the Stage 12 map was not displaying.

Fixed a bug where the background in Stage 13 was not displaying correctly.

Slightly adjusted the movement of the stage boss in Stage 5.

It's mostly meaningless, but for just a split second right after the stage starts,
the player character is now invincible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3853071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link