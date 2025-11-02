🛠️ Level-Based Equipment & Decoration System
Advanced tools and decorations now unlock based on player level.
Starter tools remain free and pre-owned.
Higher levels now unlock new tools and upgrades.
Higher equipment level = faster action speed.
💰 Bank / Loan System Update
If the player has an active loan, 20% of every earned payment is now auto-deducted.
The deduction is applied instantly whenever money is earned.
Once the loan is fully paid, the deduction stops automatically.
🔧 Other Fixes
Fixed an issue where the rear camera on the Sonsong N3 device could not be removed.
Changed files in this update