2 November 2025 Build 20637764 Edited 2 November 2025 – 05:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Level-Based Equipment & Decoration System

  • Advanced tools and decorations now unlock based on player level.

  • Starter tools remain free and pre-owned.

  • Higher levels now unlock new tools and upgrades.

  • Higher equipment level = faster action speed.

💰 Bank / Loan System Update

  • If the player has an active loan, 20% of every earned payment is now auto-deducted.

  • The deduction is applied instantly whenever money is earned.

  • Once the loan is fully paid, the deduction stops automatically.

🔧 Other Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the rear camera on the Sonsong N3 device could not be removed.

