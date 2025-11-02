 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637752
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Commanders!

I'm excited to announce Dynasty Protocol v0.2.1 - Fleet Command Update is now live! This update focuses on improving fleet logistics and streamlining combat mechanics based on your valuable feedback.

NEW FEATURES

Cargo Ship Recall System I've implemented a highly requested feature - the ability to recall all cargo ships to your station or outpost in emergencies. Once recalled, you can quickly reassign them to new mining operations through the Idle Cargo Ships Menu. Additionally, all ships now prioritize filling their own cargo holds when discovering resources in deep space before sending the remainder back to the station.

IMPROVEMENTS

Streamlined Combat & Capture

  • Capturing outposts is now more straightforward - you only need to destroy enemy combat ships, not their cargo vessels

  • Total Annihilation victory conditions have been adjusted for better pacing - complete fleet destruction is no longer required

Enhanced Visual Clarity

  • Updated color scheme for player ships to improve visibility against the void of space

  • Redesigned space station colors for better distinction

  • Refreshed UI elements to match the new visual identity

Quality of Life

  • Added informative tooltips for station management, Recall buttons

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed asteroid highlight display issues after loading saved games

  • Resolved space jump problems when recalling multiple ships

  • Corrected issues with repeated recall commands and space jumping

  • Improved resource data loading speed in the colony management menu

As always, I appreciate your continued support and feedback. Your input helps shape Dynasty Protocol into the best space RTS experience possible!

Stay tuned for more updates, and may your empire prosper among the stars!

Patch Notes v0.2.1

New Features

  • Implemented the Recall Cargo Ship feature for stations and outposts

    • All cargo ships can be recalled to the station in case of emergency (then it is possible to auto-reassign them to miners from the Idle Cargo Ships Menu)

    • Ships fill their own cargo hold first when they find resources in deep space, then send any remaining resources to the station

Improvements

  • Capturing outpost conditions made easier - no longer requires destroying cargo ships to capture an outpost; only combat ships need to be destroyed

  • Defeating enemy conditions in Total Annihilation mode has been changed to make it easier - not all ships have to be destroyed

  • Improved player ship color scheme for better visibility and contrast against the backdrop of space

  • Enhanced space station visual design to stand out more clearly in the starfield

  • Updated related UI elements according to the new color scheme of player ships

  • Implemented additional information tooltips for station management, Recall buttons

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue with displaying asteroid highlights after loading a saved game

  • Fixed the issue with space jumping while recalling multiple ships

  • Fixed the issue with space jumping when recalling ships multiple times

  • Fixed the slow resource data loading issue for the colony management menu

