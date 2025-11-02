Greetings, Commanders!

I'm excited to announce Dynasty Protocol v0.2.1 - Fleet Command Update is now live! This update focuses on improving fleet logistics and streamlining combat mechanics based on your valuable feedback.

As always, I appreciate your continued support and feedback. Your input helps shape Dynasty Protocol into the best space RTS experience possible!

Stay tuned for more updates, and may your empire prosper among the stars!

Patch Notes v0.2.1

New Features

Implemented the Recall Cargo Ship feature for stations and outposts All cargo ships can be recalled to the station in case of emergency (then it is possible to auto-reassign them to miners from the Idle Cargo Ships Menu) Ships fill their own cargo hold first when they find resources in deep space, then send any remaining resources to the station



Improvements

Capturing outpost conditions made easier - no longer requires destroying cargo ships to capture an outpost; only combat ships need to be destroyed

Defeating enemy conditions in Total Annihilation mode has been changed to make it easier - not all ships have to be destroyed

Improved player ship color scheme for better visibility and contrast against the backdrop of space

Enhanced space station visual design to stand out more clearly in the starfield

Updated related UI elements according to the new color scheme of player ships

Implemented additional information tooltips for station management, Recall buttons

Bug Fixes