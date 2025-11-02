Additions

Skill: Sharpshooter doubles both accuracy and CP usage of weapons with a range of 10 or more.



doubles both accuracy and CP usage of weapons with a range of 10 or more. Skill: Equality returns damage equal to that received.



returns damage equal to that received. Skill: Shield Regeneration restores shield durability when it runs out instead of reducing HP.



restores shield durability when it runs out instead of reducing HP. Skill: Break Limit allows capability to exceed 100%.



allows capability to exceed 100%. Pilot: Mustard will join your party when a certain action is performed in the 1st layer or later.



Other Modifications

Changed exclusive skills for some pilots.



Replaced a pilot appearing in First Cat mode from Venetian to Rosso , and adjusted his initial CAT accordingly.



to , and adjusted his initial CAT accordingly. Weakened Force Shield skill.



skill. Capability lists are now displayed on the Repair Station, Remote Repository, Salvage, and Trade screens.



Starting this time, I will be adding pilots that you can recruit mid-game.The limit on the number of pilots remains at 9, as before, and joining events will no longer occur if this limit is reached.All of the new skills are exclusive to specific pilots.