2 November 2025 Build 20637748 Edited 2 November 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Starting this time, I will be adding pilots that you can recruit mid-game.
The limit on the number of pilots remains at 9, as before, and joining events will no longer occur if this limit is reached.
All of the new skills are exclusive to specific pilots.

Additions

  • Skill: Sharpshooter doubles both accuracy and CP usage of weapons with a range of 10 or more.
  • Skill: Equality returns damage equal to that received.
  • Skill: Shield Regeneration restores shield durability when it runs out instead of reducing HP.
  • Skill: Break Limit allows capability to exceed 100%.
  • Pilot: Mustard will join your party when a certain action is performed in the 1st layer or later.

Other Modifications

  • Changed exclusive skills for some pilots.
  • Replaced a pilot appearing in First Cat mode from Venetian to Rosso, and adjusted his initial CAT accordingly.
  • Weakened Force Shield skill.
  • Capability lists are now displayed on the Repair Station, Remote Repository, Salvage, and Trade screens.


Changed files in this update

