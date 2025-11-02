 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637727 Edited 2 November 2025 – 05:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Slightly buffed T3 fighter bay splash damage options

  • Fixed Galaxy 8 bug that resulted in artifacts being lost and ending with 0.5 too few to finish galaxy

  • Fixed galaxy apply selected upgrade button to disable after hitting reset unapplied upgrades

