2 November 2025 Build 20637721 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We intend to keep working on the gallery, but this update is mainly just miscellaneous visual cleanup. Next week will be our first major content update in a very long time. Remember to opt into the beta if you want to try it a week early.

Version v0.70.1 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.70.2 [Beta]
-Upgrading a card now causes it to glow white briefly.
-Portrait shake now occurs on all attacks, not just strong ones. You can turn it off in settings.
-Fixed incorrect lighting on the dialog box.
-Fixed missing sound effect on Explosion.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1217111
