We intend to keep working on the gallery, but this update is mainly just miscellaneous visual cleanup. Next week will be our first major content update in a very long time. Remember to opt into the beta if you want to try it a week early.



Version v0.70.1 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.70.2 [Beta]

-Upgrading a card now causes it to glow white briefly.

-Portrait shake now occurs on all attacks, not just strong ones. You can turn it off in settings.

-Fixed incorrect lighting on the dialog box.

-Fixed missing sound effect on Explosion.