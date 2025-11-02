- Fixed an issue where only some characters were displayed in Collection Mode when using the “Return to First Loop (はじめのループに戻る)” feature.
- Fixed an issue where the player's name might not display correctly in the epilogue.
- Fixed an issue where the secret ending list could be viewed in its initial state in the “Ending” in Collection Mode.
- Fixed an issue where sound effects did not stop when returning to the title screen from certain scenes.
- Fixed an issue where certain items on the summoning screen would not display after performing specific steps.
- Other minor adjustments to direction and text
If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.
Changed files in this update