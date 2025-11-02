 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637555 Edited 2 November 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where only some characters were displayed in Collection Mode when using the “Return to First Loop (はじめのループに戻る)” feature.
  • Fixed an issue where the player's name might not display correctly in the epilogue.
  • Fixed an issue where the secret ending list could be viewed in its initial state in the “Ending” in Collection Mode.
  • Fixed an issue where sound effects did not stop when returning to the title screen from certain scenes.
  • Fixed an issue where certain items on the summoning screen would not display after performing specific steps.
  • Other minor adjustments to direction and text


If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitJapanese Depot 3054823
