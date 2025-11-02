- An issue where the Material > Token exchange window would not open for players in some cases has been fixed.

- Excess accumulated store items now refund 10% Vcoin when discarded. This applies to all items purchased/obtained from V store.

- The chance to craft valuable equipment at crafting stations has been increased by an extra x2 for all tiers.

- The daily usage limit for the Prize Wheel has been increased from 2 to 3 based on player feedback.

- Permanent discounts have been applied to the prices of some old costume armor sets.

- Some translation errors have been fixed.

- Text shifting in some newly added interfaces has been fixed.

- Work has been done on the latency issue on the Asia server. In general, updates related to extra optimization and performance improvements will be made soon for all servers.