2 November 2025 Build 20637473 Edited 2 November 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where combining the abilities of Blue Tengu and Infected Zombie caused infinite resurrection loops.

  • Fixed an issue where skills could still be used during the boss HP reduction + slow-motion sequence.

  • Fixed an issue where the position of the Frog Shopkeeper blocked the path and made it impossible to purchase the relic in the far back row.

Balance Adjustments

  • Enemy Skeleton: maximum number of living units adjusted from infinite9

  • Relic Coffee: HP recovery effect increased

  • Relic Strawberry Jam: HP recovery effect increased

