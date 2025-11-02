Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where combining the abilities of Blue Tengu and Infected Zombie caused infinite resurrection loops.
Fixed an issue where skills could still be used during the boss HP reduction + slow-motion sequence.
Fixed an issue where the position of the Frog Shopkeeper blocked the path and made it impossible to purchase the relic in the far back row.
Balance Adjustments
Enemy Skeleton: maximum number of living units adjusted from infinite → 9
Relic Coffee: HP recovery effect increased
Relic Strawberry Jam: HP recovery effect increased
Changed files in this update