This is a unity upgrade that fixes a memory leak they caused during their last update for the major security risk. All should be good now!
v7.978 Hotfix Memory Leak from Unity!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
- Loading history…
macOS Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update