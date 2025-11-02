 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637433 Edited 2 November 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a unity upgrade that fixes a memory leak they caused during their last update for the major security risk. All should be good now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
macOS Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
