Patch notes :tools: Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed selecting more than one ghost.

Fixed incorrect evidence being assigned.

Fixed the phone not displaying the full evidence list for the selected ghost type.

Fixed a problem where the host leaving the pregame lobby prevented others from starting the game.

Fixed incorrect temperature readings that showed the wrong ghost room.

Fixed evidence triggering outside of the ghost’s actual room.

Fixed flashlights not turning on properly.

Fixed ghosts being able to hunt above 70% sanity.

Fixed the end-game screen displaying the wrong ghost.

:scales: Balance Changes

Ghosts are now 15% faster during hunts.

Hunt duration increased from 15s → 20s.

Player sanity now drains 10% faster.

EMF 5 chance increased from 30% → 40%

Doll possession chance increased by 40%

Painting chance increased by 40%

EVP chance increased - now 50% every 3 seconds while recording near the ghost (was every 10 seconds).

Freezing temperatures now appear more frequently and remain visible for 4 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Ghost orbs are now much clearer and easier to see.