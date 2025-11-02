The following issues have been addressed in this hotfix update:

Improved audio buffer for online play

Restore missing audio in 32X MKII

General improvements to MK4

Fixed issue that caused UMK3 to reboot after Scorpion fatality

General stability improvements for Genesis titles

Pause button hold time reduced by 50%

One-Button Fatalities added for all arcade titles

General stability updates to Music Player

Additional fixes will be addressed in the coming days in another update.