2 November 2025 Build 20637319 Edited 2 November 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following issues have been addressed in this hotfix update:

  • Improved audio buffer for online play

  • Restore missing audio in 32X MKII

  • General improvements to MK4

  • Fixed issue that caused UMK3 to reboot after Scorpion fatality

  • General stability improvements for Genesis titles

  • Pause button hold time reduced by 50%

  • One-Button Fatalities added for all arcade titles

  • General stability updates to Music Player

Additional fixes will be addressed in the coming days in another update.

