 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20637292 Edited 2 November 2025 – 04:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

### Character Name Localization
- **Localized Character Names**: Character and enemy names are now fully localized
- All enemy names translated across all themes:
- Forest themes (Freewood enemies, Mushroom Man, Skeleton Archer)
- Pits themes (Hell Guard, Imp, Lich, Necromancer, Drethka, Queen Morrig)
- Snow themes (Frost Dwarf, Frozen Slime, Plague Doctor, Rock Golem, Troll)
- Stronghold themes (Oozer, Skeleton variants, Werewolf, Wolf, Zombie variants)
- Friendly character names fully localized
- Support for German, English, and Chinese translations

---

## Bug Fixes

### User Interface
- **Leaderboard Button Display**: Fixed issue where the leaderboard button was not showing on the end screen
- Updated RoomVictoryScorePanel to properly display the leaderboard button
- Improved end screen UI element rendering

---

## Technical Changes
- **Enhanced I18n System**: Improved internationalization infrastructure to support character name localization
- **Message File Organization**: Reorganized localization files with separate message categories for better maintainability
- **Font System Updates**: Updated Chinese font assets and character maps for better text rendering
- **Enemy Spawner**: Enhanced enemy spawning system to support localized enemy names
- **Character Configuration**: Improved character config system to integrate with localization

---

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2369851
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2369852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link