# Release Notes v1.0.14
### Character Name Localization
- **Localized Character Names**: Character and enemy names are now fully localized
- All enemy names translated across all themes:
- Forest themes (Freewood enemies, Mushroom Man, Skeleton Archer)
- Pits themes (Hell Guard, Imp, Lich, Necromancer, Drethka, Queen Morrig)
- Snow themes (Frost Dwarf, Frozen Slime, Plague Doctor, Rock Golem, Troll)
- Stronghold themes (Oozer, Skeleton variants, Werewolf, Wolf, Zombie variants)
- Friendly character names fully localized
- Support for German, English, and Chinese translations
---
## Bug Fixes
### User Interface
- **Leaderboard Button Display**: Fixed issue where the leaderboard button was not showing on the end screen
- Updated RoomVictoryScorePanel to properly display the leaderboard button
- Improved end screen UI element rendering
---
## Technical Changes
- **Enhanced I18n System**: Improved internationalization infrastructure to support character name localization
- **Message File Organization**: Reorganized localization files with separate message categories for better maintainability
- **Font System Updates**: Updated Chinese font assets and character maps for better text rendering
- **Enemy Spawner**: Enhanced enemy spawning system to support localized enemy names
- **Character Configuration**: Improved character config system to integrate with localization
---
