

### Character Name Localization

- **Localized Character Names**: Character and enemy names are now fully localized

- All enemy names translated across all themes:

- Forest themes (Freewood enemies, Mushroom Man, Skeleton Archer)

- Pits themes (Hell Guard, Imp, Lich, Necromancer, Drethka, Queen Morrig)

- Snow themes (Frost Dwarf, Frozen Slime, Plague Doctor, Rock Golem, Troll)

- Stronghold themes (Oozer, Skeleton variants, Werewolf, Wolf, Zombie variants)

- Friendly character names fully localized

- Support for German, English, and Chinese translations



---



## Bug Fixes



### User Interface

- **Leaderboard Button Display**: Fixed issue where the leaderboard button was not showing on the end screen

- Updated RoomVictoryScorePanel to properly display the leaderboard button

- Improved end screen UI element rendering



---



## Technical Changes

- **Enhanced I18n System**: Improved internationalization infrastructure to support character name localization

- **Message File Organization**: Reorganized localization files with separate message categories for better maintainability

- **Font System Updates**: Updated Chinese font assets and character maps for better text rendering

- **Enemy Spawner**: Enhanced enemy spawning system to support localized enemy names

- **Character Configuration**: Improved character config system to integrate with localization



---



Thank you for your continued support!

