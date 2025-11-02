 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637283
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

General

  • Fixed an issue where descriptions for each option in the Dialogue Editing feature were not displayed

  • Adjusted so that NPCs with custom dialogue now show a “Dialogue Edit” button in the NPC menu

  • Fixed an issue where the highlight in the eyes of the Female Native Leader was not displayed

  • Added an F attack to the Chaos Ring

  • Added a special effect to the Toy Hammer

Raid Mode

  • Adjusted so that NPCs set to “Survivor type” will not become hostile and will instead use visiting dialogue lines

  • Adjusted so that Yona can now be interacted with (R key) when downed in Raid Mode

  • Adjusted so that companions brought along can now follow and carry others

Workshop

  • Adjusted so that uploaded background items will now have their tag fixed to “decoration” only

Changed depots in beta_open branch

View more data in app history for build 20637283
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
