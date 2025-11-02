Fixes & Adjustments
General
Fixed an issue where descriptions for each option in the Dialogue Editing feature were not displayed
Adjusted so that NPCs with custom dialogue now show a “Dialogue Edit” button in the NPC menu
Fixed an issue where the highlight in the eyes of the Female Native Leader was not displayed
Added an F attack to the Chaos Ring
Added a special effect to the Toy Hammer
Raid Mode
Adjusted so that NPCs set to “Survivor type” will not become hostile and will instead use visiting dialogue lines
Adjusted so that Yona can now be interacted with (R key) when downed in Raid Mode
Adjusted so that companions brought along can now follow and carry others
Workshop
Adjusted so that uploaded background items will now have their tag fixed to “decoration” only
Changed depots in beta_open branch