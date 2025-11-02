🛠️ Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t properly pause timers during pause.



Fixed a problem with scene transitions where the coffee refill popup persisted between scenes.



Fixed translation issue with the morning “Supply” text.



Fixed achievements not triggering correctly for some players.



Fixed croissants not carrying over correctly to the next day after saving.



Fixed UI tile alignment in certain shop panels.



Fixed a small bug allowing customers in “leaving” state to take another order.



Fixed missing text in the Furniture Shop.



Fixed parent object reference for coffee refill popup.



⚖️ Balance Changes

Reduced thief spawn rate.



Reduced tea restock cost to $200 (was $500) for better early-game economy balance.



🪑 Content & Improvements

Furniture Shop assets are being refreshed with new visuals.



Added tooltip text for Mechanic Cat, Rent Dog, and similar characters.



Mechanic Cat now displays a price tag when hovering over its icon.



Hey Baristas! ☕🐾We’ve brewed up our first hotfix to smooth out your café experience and make sure your catsomers stay happy!This patch focuses on fixing early bugs, adjusting the economy balance, and improving general stability.Thanks for all the cozy feedback and bug reports so far — keep them coming!Enjoy your shift, and remember: justice never sleeps (especially with coffee)! ☕💛