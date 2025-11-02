 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637222 Edited 2 November 2025 – 02:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Baristas! ☕🐾

We’ve brewed up our first hotfix to smooth out your café experience and make sure your catsomers stay happy!
This patch focuses on fixing early bugs, adjusting the economy balance, and improving general stability.

🛠️ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t properly pause timers during pause.
  • Fixed a problem with scene transitions where the coffee refill popup persisted between scenes.
  • Fixed translation issue with the morning “Supply” text.
  • Fixed achievements not triggering correctly for some players.
  • Fixed croissants not carrying over correctly to the next day after saving.
  • Fixed UI tile alignment in certain shop panels.
  • Fixed a small bug allowing customers in “leaving” state to take another order.
  • Fixed missing text in the Furniture Shop.
  • Fixed parent object reference for coffee refill popup.


⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Reduced thief spawn rate.
  • Reduced tea restock cost to $200 (was $500) for better early-game economy balance.


🪑 Content & Improvements

  • Furniture Shop assets are being refreshed with new visuals.
  • Added tooltip text for Mechanic Cat, Rent Dog, and similar characters.
  • Mechanic Cat now displays a price tag when hovering over its icon.


Thanks for all the cozy feedback and bug reports so far — keep them coming!
Enjoy your shift, and remember: justice never sleeps (especially with coffee)! ☕💛

Don't forget to give us your feedback by reviewing Cats & Cups on Steam! 💛

